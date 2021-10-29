Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business Announces 2022 Schedule of Open Enrollment Executive Education Programs

10/29/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As the world begins to emerge from almost two years of disruption, executives around the globe are looking for growth and development opportunities to navigate a new era. “Although executives continue to face challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic – including supply chain stress, travel and health restrictions, labor deficits, and balancing return-to-work with family obligations – the global economic recovery is gathering steam,” says Meena Wehrs, Associate Dean of Executive Education for The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Nothing can ever alleviate uncertainty; however, preparedness and upskilling are the best ways to help leaders and their organizations reset beyond the pandemic.

In 2022, Chicago Booth Executive Education will feature:

  • Relevant, world-class executive education from top MBA faculty and opportunities to collaborate with executives
  • Over 50 open enrollment sessions to meet evolving global challenges
  • Expanded online, distance-learning programs
  • Resumed in-person programs on global campuses with COVID-19 protocols in place
  • Collaborations with organizations to create custom programs to meet specific leadership development objectives

What’s more, Chicago Booth has introduced new, relevant learning methods and custom delivery formats (hybrid, asynchronous, synchronous, in person) to support executives’ development objectives. And several new programs will debut, including Unleash the Private Equity Mindset in Private Companies, Effective Business Communication, and Global Leadership Institute.

We encourage you to explore our 2022 catalog, and find the right program for you and your organization during this significant time in history.

Chicago Booth Executive Education offers world-class in-person, live-online, and online education across finance, leadership, strategy, marketing, and comprehensive management, and designs custom programs tailored to meet an organization’s unique challenges. Programs are taught by the same faculty who teach in Booth’s MBA degree program, as well as experts in industry. The Booth Executive Education network represents over 27,000 executives across 130 countries.

About the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is the second-oldest business school in the United States and the first to teach executives. As an intellectual destination, Chicago Booth draws scholars and students from around the world to its global campuses in Chicago, London, and Hong Kong.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pLMT EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lockheed Martin Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – LMT
BU
02:32pThird Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
02:32pQ3 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
02:32pSernova Corporate Presentation 2021
PU
02:32pFiskarsGroup Q3-21 presentation
PU
02:32pBeaconsmind AG releases its full-year results for the period July 2020 to June 2021, with 56% growth in revenue
PU
02:32pCongressman Krishnamoorthi Catches Chevron CEO Making Egregious False Claims About Company's Compensation Incentives For Reducing Its Carbon Emissions
PU
02:32pHAPPY HALLOWEEN 2021 : Spine-Tingling and Hair-Raising thoughts from the Office of the CTO at Extreme Networks
PU
02:32pTassat Launches Digital Dollars™ and Real-Time Bank Payment Network
BU
02:32pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ERM Funding Plc Series 2021-1
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q3 2021 Results 29/10/2021Balta Group
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Caterpillar, Comcast, Microsoft, Starb..
3Glencore Sees 2021 Marketing Earnings Above Guidance Range -- Update
4Asian shares, U.S. futures slip, as traders eye policymakers
5Valneva announces temporary trading suspension of its ordinary shares o..

HOT NEWS