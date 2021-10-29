The University of Chicago Booth School of Business Announces 2022 Schedule of Open Enrollment Executive Education Programs

As the world begins to emerge from almost two years of disruption, executives around the globe are looking for growth and development opportunities to navigate a new era. “Although executives continue to face challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic – including supply chain stress, travel and health restrictions, labor deficits, and balancing return-to-work with family obligations – the global economic recovery is gathering steam,” says Meena Wehrs, Associate Dean of Executive Education for The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Nothing can ever alleviate uncertainty; however, preparedness and upskilling are the best ways to help leaders and their organizations reset beyond the pandemic.

In 2022, Chicago Booth Executive Education will feature:

Relevant, world-class executive education from top MBA faculty and opportunities to collaborate with executives

Over 50 open enrollment sessions to meet evolving global challenges

Expanded online, distance-learning programs

Resumed in-person programs on global campuses with COVID-19 protocols in place

Collaborations with organizations to create custom programs to meet specific leadership development objectives

What’s more, Chicago Booth has introduced new, relevant learning methods and custom delivery formats (hybrid, asynchronous, synchronous, in person) to support executives’ development objectives. And several new programs will debut, including Unleash the Private Equity Mindset in Private Companies, Effective Business Communication, and Global Leadership Institute.

We encourage you to explore our 2022 catalog, and find the right program for you and your organization during this significant time in history.

Chicago Booth Executive Education offers world-class in-person, live-online, and online education across finance, leadership, strategy, marketing, and comprehensive management, and designs custom programs tailored to meet an organization’s unique challenges. Programs are taught by the same faculty who teach in Booth’s MBA degree program, as well as experts in industry. The Booth Executive Education network represents over 27,000 executives across 130 countries.

About the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is the second-oldest business school in the United States and the first to teach executives. As an intellectual destination, Chicago Booth draws scholars and students from around the world to its global campuses in Chicago, London, and Hong Kong.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005496/en/