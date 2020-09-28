Log in
The University of Chicago Booth School of Business : Executive Education Launches New Suite of Live-Online Programs for Executives

09/28/2020 | 04:53pm EDT

Engage with renowned faculty, industry leaders, and a global set of peers from wherever you are in the world

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business Executive Education recently launched a new suite of live-online distance learning programs in response to the disruption of business continuity resulting from COVID-19. These programs are designed to help leaders upskill and meet today's business challenges and remote learning challenges. Chicago Booth also transitioned many high-demand in-person open enrollment programs to a live-online format this fall.

Chicago Booth’s live-online executive education programs provide multiple benefits, which include ...

  • Delivered in a synchronous format where you'll learn from faculty, industry leaders, and peers in an interactive, high-impact virtual environment
  • Often blend of live virtual and offline activities and readings to deepen one's understanding of course content
  • Virtual networking opportunities to grow professional networks, as well as the ability to join Chicago Booth Executive Education private LinkedIn group upon program completion

The suite of new programs includes High-Stakes Decisions: Manage Risk and Reputation, Negotiate with Influence, Strategic Thinking for Turbulent Times, Wealth Planning Essentials, and Building Courageous, High-Performing Organizations. Furthermore, several traditional in-person programs such as Executive Program in Corporate Strategy, Strategic Business Leadership, Leading Organizational Change, Mergers and Acquisitions, and the Executive Finance Program, will be held in a live-online format this fall.

Chicago Booth Executive Education offers world-class in-person and live-online education across finance, leadership, strategy, marketing, and comprehensive management, and designs custom programs tailored to meet an organization’s unique challenges. Programs are taught by the same faculty who teach in Booth’s MBA degree program. The Booth Executive Education network represents over 27,000 executives across 130 countries. Group and team discounts are available.

About the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is the second-oldest business school in the United States and the first to teach executives. As an intellectual destination, Chicago Booth draws scholars and students from around the world to its campuses in Chicago (Hyde Park, downtown Chicago), London, and Hong Kong. Booth consistently ranks among the top business schools in the world, and its graduates include dozens of notable business leaders across the US and worldwide. Nine faculty members have been named Nobel Prize winners, three of whom currently teach at Booth.


© Business Wire 2020
