The University of Chicago Booth School of Business' Physician Leadership Program Integrates People and Data to Build Better Healthcare

01/25/2022 | 03:18pm EST
The business elements of healthcare have become increasingly complex even as personal and professional stressors on physicians have increased. In this intense environment, physician leaders must effectively motivate multidisciplinary teams to achieve ideal outcomes and always be mindful of relevant business metrics. Chicago Booth’s Physician Leadership Program is designed to elevate the evidence-based decision-making and leadership skills of physicians who are charged with enabling sustainable growth in their healthcare organizations.

“When physicians advance in administrative roles, their ability to motivate colleagues and staff and manage cross-functional teams becomes critical for success. The program helps leaders expand their intrinsic personal leadership skills to better manage these challenges,” says Bruce Gewertz, MD who teaches in the program.

Physicians will gain an understanding of the drivers of financial health and quality measurement to navigate public reporting requirements, hospital and physician rating systems, and value-based payment programs.

“Analytics has brought new opportunities to healthcare organizations, although many struggle to successfully integrate analytical strategies into their operations. To tackle these challenges, physicians must understand the business of medicine as well as the practice of medicine,” says Dan Adelman, Charles I. Clough, Jr. Professor of Operations Management Chicago Booth and Faculty Director of the program.

The program is designed with both didactic and practical elements. Participants will be presented with a simulated real-world leadership challenge incorporating patient outcomes, finances, and personnel/leadership issues. Participants will further develop their skills in data analysis and situational assessment to formulate and justify action plans.

The Physician Leadership Program will be held on May 18-21 2022, at the Gleacher Center—Booth’s downtown Chicago campus located just off the Magnificent Mile. This program accepts applications on a rolling basis, and a resume or CV is required at the time you apply. To learn more about the Chicago Booth Physician Leadership Program, visit Chicagobooth.edu/PLP. Explore our full 2022 catalog.

Chicago Booth Executive Education offers world-class in-person, live-online, and online education across finance, leadership, strategy, marketing, and comprehensive management, and designs custom programs tailored to meet an organization’s unique challenges. Programs are taught by the same faculty who teach in Booth’s MBA degree program, as well as experts in industry. The Booth Executive Education network represents over 27,000 executives across 130 countries.

About the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is the second-oldest business school in the United States and the first to teach executives. As an intellectual destination, Chicago Booth draws scholars and students from around the world to its global campuses in Chicago, London, and Hong Kong.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS