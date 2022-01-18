The Utilization Rate of National Industrial Capacity in the Fourth Quarter of 2021

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the utilization rate of national industrial capacity was 77.4 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percentage point over the same period of last year. In 2021, the utilization rate of national industrial capacity was 77.5 percent, an increase of 3.0 percentage points over the previous year.

In terms of three categories, in the fourth quarter, the capacity utilization rate of the mining industry was 77.0 percent, an increase of 2.0 percentage points over the same period last year; the capacity utilization rate of manufacturing industry was 77.6 percent, down 0.8 percentage point; the capacity utilization rate of power, heat, gas and water production and supply industry was 75.4 percent, up 1.1 percentage points.

In terms of main industries, in the fourth quarter, the capacity utilization rate of coal mining and washing industry was 76.4 percent, food manufacturing industry was 74.5 percent, textile industry was 79.2 percent, chemical raw materials and chemical products manufacturing industry was 77.6 percent, non-metallic mineral products industry was 70.1 percent, ferrous metal smelting and processing industry was 74.6 percent, non-ferrous metal smelting and processing industry was 76.9 percent, and general equipment manufacturing industry was 81.1 percent, special equipment manufacturing industry was 78.6 percent, automobile manufacturing industry was 75.5 percent, electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry was 80.5 percent, and computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing industry was 81.6 percent.

Indicators The Fourth Quarter 2021 Utilization Rate(%) Increase or Decrease Rate (±%)Y/Y Utilization Rate(%) Increase or Decrease Rate (±%)Y/Y Industry 77.4 -0.6 77.5 3.0 Grouped by Three Sectors Mining and Quarrying 77.0 2.0 76.2 4.0 Manufacturing 77.6 -0.8 77.8 2.9 Production and Distribution of Electricity, Heating Power, Gas and Water 75.4 1.1 75.0 3.5 Grouped by Industries Mining and Washing of Coal 76.4 3.8 74.5 4.7 Extraction of Petroleum and Natural Gas 89.0 -1.8 89.8 -0.3 Manufacture of Foods 74.5 0.2 73.9 3.5 Manufacture of Textile 79.2 4.5 79.5 6.4 Manufacture of Chemical Raw Material and Chemical Products 77.6 0.4 78.1 3.6 Manufacture of Medicines 77.4 -1.1 77.4 2.4 Manufacture of Chemical Fibers 82.5 -2.0 84.5 4.0 Manufacture of Nonmetal Mineral Products 70.1 -1.0 69.9 1.9 Manufacture of Ferrous Metal Smelting and Pressing 74.6 -7.4 79.2 0.4 Manufacture and Processing of Non-Ferrous Metals 76.9 -4.3 79.5 1.0 Manufacture of General-Purpose Machinery 81.1 0.3 81.0 3.7 Manufacture of Special-Purpose Machinery 78.6 -1.2 80.0 3.0 Manufacture of Automobiles 75.5 -5.0 74.7 1.2 Manufacture of Electric Machinery and Equipment 80.5 -1.5 81.0 2.9 Manufacture of Computer, Communication Equipment and Other Electronic Equipment 81.6 0.8 80.3 2.6

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

Capacity utilization: refers to the ratio of actual output to production capacity (both measured by value).

The actual output of the enterprise refers to the total industrial output value of the enterprise in the reporting period; the production capacity of the enterprise refers to the product output that the enterprise can achieve and can maintain for a long time when the production equipment (machinery) maintains normal operation under the condition that the supply of labor, raw materials, fuel, transportation, etc. is guaranteed during the reporting period.

2. Survey Method and Coverage

A comprehensive survey of large and medium-sized enterprises and a sample survey of small and micro enterprises involved about 90000 industrial enterprises.

Small and micro enterprises calculate the overall population according to the sampling method, and synthesize the survey data of large and medium-sized enterprises to calculate the utilization rate of national industrial capacity.

The survey is conducted on a quarterly basis and the data are not seasonally adjusted.

3. Standard on industrial classification

NBS enforces New Standard on Industrial Classification for National Economic Activities" (GB/T 4754-2017). For details, please refer the following link: http://www.stats.gov.cn/tjsj/tjbz/hyflbz.