Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Uzbek-European round table on business issues takes place

09/07/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The First Business Round Table 'EU-Uzbekistan', organized by the Association of European Businesses (AEB), the European-Uzbek Association for Economic Cooperation ('EuroUz') and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic, was held in a hybrid format Uzbekistan.

The event became a platform for the exchange of views, ideas and proposals on finding new points of sustainable development and expanding investment and trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and European countries.

The round table was attended by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade, Co-Chairman of the EU-Uzbekistan Business Council S. Umurzakov, Chairman of the Board of AEB Johan Vanderplaetse, Chairman of Mangold Consulting - Co-Chairman of the EU-Uzbekistan Business Council K. Mangold, Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership and Central Asia Countries of the European External Action Service L. Devin, as well as the management of the Direct Investment Fund under the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, Schneider Electric (Germany), Siemens Energy ( Germany), Beeline Uzbekistan, Pietro Fiorentini (Italy), SACE and other entrepreneurs.

During the speeches of the participants, the experience of a number of large European companies implementing high-tech projects in Uzbekistan was noted. The role of business circles as a driving force for strengthening ties between Uzbekistan and the EU countries, whose relations have reached a qualitatively new level over the past few years, was emphasized.

The Uzbek side informed the forum participants about the key areas of work to improve the business environment in the country, including the transition to market principles in all spheres of the economy, stimulating the development of healthy competition, actively combating corruption, and large-scale privatization of state assets, enterprises and banks.

It was noted that this year, for the first time in the history of Uzbekistan, open dialogue of the Head of State with entrepreneurs and investors was held, as a result of which a package of initiatives was adopted aimed at solving the systemic problems of entrepreneurs and improving the investment and business climate in the country.

The most promising sectors from the point of view of business cooperation were identified: energy, oil and gas and mining, agriculture, textile, leather and footwear, pharmaceutical industry, as well as the production of building materials.

As a result of the event, an agreement on Cooperation was signed between the Association of European Businesses and the European-Uzbek Association for Economic Cooperation. The agreement is aimed at increasing the efficiency of trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan, creating favorable conditions for attracting and protecting foreign investors, and implementing investment projects.

https://mift.uz/

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against loanDepot, Inc. (LDI)
GL
05:54pFII Institute Invests in Interstellar Lab, Accelerating Sustainable Farming on Earth and in Space
BU
05:53pPG&E : Working Together With PG&E, Customers Are Finding New, Better Ways to Save Energy and Help Support Grid Reliability This Summer
BU
05:52pPACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP : September 8, 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
05:52pENTERGY : Hurricane Ida Restoration
PU
05:52pCANASIL RESOURCES : September 2021 Presentation
PU
05:50pVENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS : Issues Option Grants to Consultants and Reports Options Exercise
AQ
05:48pACREAGE : Cannabis company Acreage says cultivation center damaged due to Ida
RE
05:48pATI PHYSICAL THERAPY : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ATIP
BU
05:46pAssure Effects Reverse Stock Split and Files Form 8-A in Connection with NASDAQ Listing Application
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt lim..
3Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile U.S. stake in SoftBank swap deal
4ArcelorMittal : 2Q'21 roadshow presentation - Sept 2021
5Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..

HOT NEWS