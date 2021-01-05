Log in
The Viñales name to appear in WorldSSP300 in 2021!

01/05/2021 | 08:12am EST
Viñales, a name associated with speed and success in the MotoGP™ paddock, will debut in the WorldSSP300 class in 2021 as Ángel Viñales, father of Maverick, has launched a new team.

It was confirmed last weekend the Viñales Racing Team will run more than one Yamaha YZF-R3 machine in the World Superbike Championship's junior category as it bids to provide a platform to young talent aiming to make their mark at world championship level. The names of the riders are yet to be announced.

The 2021 WorldSSP300 Championship kicks off at the TT Circuit Assen at the end of April. It means the Viñales name will be represented in two of the Championship categories, as Isaac Viñales - Angel's nephew and Maverick's cousin - will make his World Superbike debut as a representative of Orelac Racing VerdNatura.

Commenting on the launch of this new venture, Ángel Viñales said, 'I am very excited. For a long time it has been in my head to start a project like this, have a team of my own and give young drivers the opportunity to show their talent. I feel very satisfied with having achieved it and I am looking forward to the start of the 2021 season to see all the work we have been doing reflected on the track. I appreciate all the support and help of the people who have collaborated to make my dream come true.'

Ángel's son, Maverick, is preparing for his seventh season in the MotoGP™ class, where he will line up alongside new team-mate Fabio Quartararo for Monster Energy Yamaha Racing.

Every practice session, qualifying battle and race, exclusive interviews, historic races and so much more fantastic content: this is VideoPass!

Disclaimer

MotoGP published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 13:11:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
