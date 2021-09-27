Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Vita Coco Company : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

09/27/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Vita Coco Company, a leading platform of high-growth better-for-you brands formerly known as All Market Inc., today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Vita Coco Company has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “COCO.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Evercore ISI are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_request@bofa.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800)-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, formerly known as All Market Inc., was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, the Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco, clean energy drink, Runa, sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pKRATON CORPORATION ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of KRA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
05:59pKRATON CORPORATION ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of KRA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
05:58pNVENT ELECTRIC : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05:55pRefinitiv agrees to pay a civil penalty of $650,000 for failing to report certain swap data -CFTC
RE
05:54pU.S. environment agency urged by 21 states to toughen vehicle emissions rewrite
RE
05:52pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :ienova reports about the transaction announced by its controlling shareholder
PU
05:52pOctober 15 Deadline Approaches for Advance Child Tax Credit
PU
05:52pMERCURY NZ : Commerce Commission grants clearance for Mercury to acquire Trustpower's retail business
PU
05:52pSANDERSON FARMS : Donates $1 Million to American Red Cross Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
PU
05:52pGENERAL MILLS : Quarterly Dividend Declared
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
2Fed's Evans sees taper close, expects rate hike in 2023
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down
5As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more

HOT NEWS