The Vomela Companies : Promote Brian Roux to Key Financial Role

The Vomela Companies, which designs and produces impactful visual communications, today announced the promotion of Brian Roux as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“We are excited to have Brian in the role of CFO,” said Vomela President & CEO Mark Auth. “His experience, strong organizational skills and shared vision for company profitability are a valuable asset for Vomela as we continue our growth moving forward.”

Brian has been with Vomela for 14 years, currently serving as the Senior Director of Corporate Finance. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, both financial and manufacturing, to the role of CFO.

Roux came to Vomela as Controller in 2007 and became part of the mergers and acquisitions team, assisting with 16 acquisitions for the company and appreciating sales growth of up to 400%. In 2010, he was promoted to Director of Corporate Finance when C2 Imaging joined the Vomela family of companies. During that time, he established corporate shared accounting services to support the network and has served as a member of the ERP selection and implementation team. As a valued member of the Strategic Leadership Team, he runs oversight of Audit/Accounting, Tax, Insurance/Risk Management and Treasury Management for the network.

He earned two Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting and business administration, finance from the University of Wisconsin, Superior.

The Vomela Companies are a full-service specialty graphics provider capable of producing a wide variety of promotional, store décor, event, fleet, OEM, commercial, and transportation graphics. The company employs more than 1,100 people in 23 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

