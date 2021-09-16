Log in
The WFTU on the situation in Sudan

09/16/2021 | 12:32pm BST
The World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), supports and conveys its solidarity to the people of Sudan and the Sudanese workers. The WFTU representing 105 million workers in 133 countries of the world leads the struggle for democratic freedoms, free trade union expression and action.

The WFTU was informed by its historic member in Sudan, the Sudan Workers Trade Union Federation for the developments in the country, the continuous annoyances, obstacles and arrests of its cadres without concrete accusations.

We declare again: Only the workers and their elected leaders are responsible for the operation and action of the trade union movement in each country, the state and the governments must not interfere in the trade unions.

Especially by taking into account many decisions of the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association as well as many milestone international documents, such as the 1948 UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The WFTU calls upon the International Organizations to take direct action and initiatives in order to investigate phenomena of racist violence, repression against Sudanese workers and to substantially investigate the complaints of police arbitrariness. This action must not be limited in words but in actions and concrete results.

For our part, we pledge to internationalize the issue and to undertake any necessary initiative at institutional level in order to protect the life, health and the workers' rights in Sudan and the SWTUF which is an affiliate of WFTU and participates in the WFTU leadership with brother Yousif Ali Abdelkarim who was elected in our recent congress.

The Secretariat

HOT NEWS