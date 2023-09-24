Sept 23 (Reuters) -
* THE WGA AND AMPTP MET FOR BARGAINING ON SATURDAY AND WILL MEET AGAIN ON SUNDAY- STATEMENT
LG Chem partners with Huayou Group to build joint LFP cathode plant in Morocco
Egypt says IMF agrees to merge first two reviews of reform program
GM, Stellantis dealers and customers face dwindling parts as UAW strike expands
No deal yet as Hollywood writers, studios talk for third straight day
Philippines condemns Chinese 'floating barrier' in South China Sea
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Sunday accused China's coast guard of installing a "floating barrier" in a disputed area of the South China Sea, which it said prevents Filipinos from entering and fishing in the area.
Armenia calls for UN mission to monitor rights in Nagorno-Karabakh
Capsule with NASA's first asteroid sample heads for Utah touchdown
Certain Common Shares of Cuorips Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-SEP-2023.
Certain A Shares of Kale Environmental Technology Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-SEP-2023.
Certain A Shares of Friend Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-SEP-2023.
Certain A Shares of Beijing Topnew Info & Tech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-SEP-2023.