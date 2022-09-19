The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.004% to 101.49. -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.004 point or 0.004% today to 101.49.

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.12 point or 0.12% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.19% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up 15.74% from its 52-week low of 87.69 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Rose 15.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 11.94 points or 13.33%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1739ET