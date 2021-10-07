The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.01% to 88.57 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.01 point or 0.01% today to 88.57

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.35% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 4.74% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 3.57 points or 4.20%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-21 1735ET