The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.01% to 91.57 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.01 point or 0.01% today to 91.57

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.01% from its 52-week high of 91.58 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Up 7.67% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 5.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.02 points or 2.25%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1738ET