Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.01% to 96.86 -- Data Talk

02/20/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.01 point or 0.01% today to 96.86


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.12 point or 0.12% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 7.88% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.04% from its 52-week low of 89.65 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

--Rose 8.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.30 point or 0.31%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.06853 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
Latest news
05:50pHighwoods Properties : At A Glance
PU
05:50pBrp : Makes waves and receives a tsunami of awards at the 2023 miami international boat show
PU
05:46pAustralia must ramp up on renewables to avert blackouts -market operator
RE
05:43pHow Biden's surprise trip to Kyiv was kept secret - but not from Russia
RE
05:43pAustralia's Coles HY profit jumps as cost reductions offset supply issues
RE
05:40pNew Products : Grippers for Collaborative Robots / ZXP7-PFL1-□-X1, JMHZ2-X7500-KR for KAWADA ROBOTICS CORPORATION, NEXTAGE
PU
05:35pDollar Gains 0.12% to 134.26 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.02% to $1.2041 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.08% to $1.0687 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pWhirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Car parts maker Forvia sees stable sales in 2023
2G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider ..
3APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
4Bavarian Nordic A/S Launches Offering of up to 7,046,839 New Shares in ..
5Asia shares creep higher, wary on Fed and BOJ outlooks

HOT NEWS