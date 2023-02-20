The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.01% to 96.86 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.01 point or 0.01% today to 96.86
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.12 point or 0.12% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 7.88% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 8.04% from its 52-week low of 89.65 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
--Rose 8.00% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.84%
--Year-to-date it is up 0.30 point or 0.31%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
