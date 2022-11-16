Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.02% to 99.14 -- Data Talk

11/16/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.02 point or 0.02% today to 99.14


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.39 point or 0.39% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 5.71% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 11.46% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 10.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.59 points or 10.71%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.07% 13043.58 Real-time Quote.7.32%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.34% 1.03925 Delayed Quote.-9.24%
Latest news
05:59pSirius Xm : Andy Cohen Expands Radio Andy to Become the Ultimate Destination for Pop Culture
PU
05:55pKeystone oil pipeline issues resolved after storms cause volumes to be cut -source
RE
05:54pArgentine Congress approves 2023 budget, sees inflation slowing
RE
05:52pSouth Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of $2.3 Million of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and Phase 1 Construction Updates
AQ
05:50pArvind Krishna Joins Northrop Grumman Board of Directors
GL
05:50pArvind Krishna Joins Northrop Grumman Board of Directors
GL
05:49pArgentina cenbank debt poses 'systemic risk' to financial sector, Moody's says
RE
05:49pRenault may sell 28% stake in Nissan to match holdings - Nikkei
RE
05:49pLasco Financial Services : Lasf) declaration of interim dividend
PU
05:49pNeptune Digital Assets : Provides Corporate Update
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
3Analyst recommendations: Qualcomm, National Grid, Magellan, Medtronic, ..
4North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
5Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..

HOT NEWS