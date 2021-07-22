The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.03% to 87.47 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.02 point or 0.03% today to 87.47

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.20 point or 0.23% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Off 2.50% from its 52-week high of 89.71 hit Thursday, July 23, 2020

--Up 3.44% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 2.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.47 points or 2.91%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

