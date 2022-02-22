Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.03% to 89.65 -- Data Talk

02/22/2022 | 05:31pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.03 point or 0.03% today to 89.65


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.09 point or 0.10% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.22% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 5.61% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 5.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.10 point or 0.11%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 1730ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.02% 12174.21 Delayed Quote.0.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.1327 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
HOT NEWS