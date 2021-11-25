The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.03% to 90.48 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.03 point or 0.03% today to 90.48

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.03% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.99% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 4.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.48 points or 6.44%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-21 1736ET