The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 104.18 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.04 point or 0.04% today to 104.18

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.91 point or 0.87% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 0.92% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 18.60% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 18.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 14.63 points or 16.33%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

10-18-22 1738ET