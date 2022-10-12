The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 104.80 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.04 point or 0.04% today to 104.80

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 19.30% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 18.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.25 points or 17.03%

