Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 104.80 -- Data Talk

10/12/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.04 point or 0.04% today to 104.80


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 19.30% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 18.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.25 points or 17.03%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 13489.02 Real-time Quote.11.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 0.97044 Delayed Quote.-14.69%
Latest news
05:57pAritzia earnings rise in second quarter on strong retail and e-commerce sales
AQ
05:57pU.S., Mexico agree border plan for Venezuelan migrants
RE
05:52pBiomea Fusion : BMEA Corporate Presentation - October 2022
PU
05:50pG7 finance leaders: Closely monitoring market volatility
RE
05:49pAustralia's Qantas forecasts return to first-half profit as conditions improve
RE
05:48pLos Angeles city councilwoman resigns seat after racist comments made public -LA Times
RE
05:47pAimco Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Stockholders
BU
05:46pBrookfield Renewable To Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
GL
05:46pBrookfield Renewable To Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
GL
05:46pBioSyent Initiates First Dividend
GL
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. producer prices increase more than expected in September
2Uniqlo owner set for record annual profit, but all eyes on China showin..
3Analyst recommendations: AIG, Citigroup, Nasdaq, S&P Global, Tesco...
4BNP Paribas : signed an agreement for the acquisition of Kantox
5Apple to roll out 5G in India in Dec amid early adoption push

HOT NEWS