Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 86.91 -- Data Talk

07/09/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.03 point or 0.04% this week to 86.91

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 0.25 point or 0.29%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 2, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.41 point or 0.47% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, June 29, 2021

--Off 4.50% from its 52-week high of 91.01 hit Monday, July 13, 2020

--Up 2.77% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 4.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.91 points or 2.24%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 1748ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:49pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 86.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.16% Higher at 20257.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.91% Lower at 49768.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pDow Jones Industrial Average : Treasury yields rise, U.S. stocks hit new highs; dollar weakens
RE
05:29pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.98% to 20,257.95
RE
05:23pADRs End Lower Overall; Chinese Tech Cos Rebound
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 0.19% Higher at 457.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week Flat at 7121.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pDAX Ends the Week 0.24% Higher at 15687.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.36% Lower at 6529.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : FTSE Russell to remove more China stocks from indexes over U.S. ban
2Can Reddit's silver "apes" beat the market?
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Baidu, Canopy Growth, General Motors, Laredo Petroleum, Rolls-Royce...
4HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : U.S. adds 14 Chinese companies, to economic black list over Xinjiang
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Covid-19 derails recovery hopes

HOT NEWS