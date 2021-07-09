The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 86.91 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.03 point or 0.04% this week to 86.91

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 0.25 point or 0.29%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 2, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.41 point or 0.47% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, June 29, 2021

--Off 4.50% from its 52-week high of 91.01 hit Monday, July 13, 2020

--Up 2.77% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 4.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.91 points or 2.24%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 1748ET