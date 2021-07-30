Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 86.98 -- Data Talk

07/30/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.04 point or 0.04% this month to 86.98

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since May 2021

--Down three of the past four months

--This week it is down 0.58 point or 0.66%

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 7, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 0.26 point or 0.30%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 2.82% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 2.86% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.98 points or 2.33%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1735ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 86.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 0.61% Higher at 20287.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pBOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.94% Lower at 121800.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 1.15% Higher at 50868.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 5.83% Higher at 66005.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:05pTSX falls 0.12% to 20,287.80
RE
04:57pADRs End Lower; IAG, Fresenius Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
04:32pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks slip, dollar has worst week in almost two months
RE
12:55pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Month 1.97% Higher at 461.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:54pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Month 0.07% Lower at 7032.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT, ALIBABA, DIDI: Beijing takes control
2Robinhood closes at $34.82 in grim stock market debut
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sales growth slows in tame start to Jassy's tenure as CEO
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks slip, dollar has worst week in almost two months
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Without a care in the world

HOT NEWS