The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 86.98 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.04 point or 0.04% this month to 86.98

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since May 2021

--Down three of the past four months

--This week it is down 0.58 point or 0.66%

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 7, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 0.26 point or 0.30%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 2.82% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 2.86% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.98 points or 2.33%

