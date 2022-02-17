Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 89.60 -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 05:35pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.03 point or 0.04% today to 89.60


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.44 point or 0.48% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb 3, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Off 1.28% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 5.54% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 4.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.04 point or 0.05%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.07% 12168.57 Delayed Quote.0.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.1366 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
HOT NEWS