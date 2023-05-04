The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.04 point or 0.04% today to 95.69

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.76 point or 0.79% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, April 14, 2023

--Off 9.00% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 1.70% from its 52-week low of 94.09 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Down 0.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 0.87 point or 0.90%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

