The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.04 point or 0.04% today to 97.47
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.50 point or 0.51% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 7.31% from its 52-week low of 90.83 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Rose 6.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 0.91 point or 0.95%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
03-06-23 1736ET