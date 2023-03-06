The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.04 point or 0.04% today to 97.47

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.50 point or 0.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.31% from its 52-week low of 90.83 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Rose 6.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.91 point or 0.95%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

