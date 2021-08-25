The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.05% to 87.55 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.04 point or 0.05% today to 87.55

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 0.68 point or 0.77% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 29, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 2.19% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.53% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.55 points or 3.00%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-21 1735ET