The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.05% to 87.79 -- Data Talk

09/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.04 point or 0.05% today to 87.79

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 15, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 1.92% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.81% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.79 points or 3.28%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1733ET

