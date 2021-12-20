The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.05% to 90.35 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.05 point or 0.05% today to 90.35

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.17% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.84% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 5.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.35 points or 6.29%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1736ET