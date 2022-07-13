The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.05% to 99.73 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.05 point or 0.05% today to 99.73

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.11 point or 0.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of 99.85 hit Monday, July 11, 2022

--Up 14.99% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 14.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.18 points or 11.37%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1735ET