The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.06% to 95.09 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.06 point or 0.06% today to 95.09

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Off 9.57% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.28% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Rose 5.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.47 points or 1.52%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1742ET