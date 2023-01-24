Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.06% to 95.09 -- Data Talk

01/24/2023 | 05:43pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.06 point or 0.06% today to 95.09


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Off 9.57% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.28% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Rose 5.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.47 points or 1.52%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1742ET

HOT NEWS