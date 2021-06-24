Log in
News: Latest News
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.07% to 86.59 -- Data Talk

06/24/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.06 point or 0.07% today to 86.59

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 5.71% from its 52-week high of 91.83 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Up 2.39% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 5.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.59 points or 1.87%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-21 1733ET

