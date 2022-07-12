Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.07% to 99.78 -- Data Talk

07/12/2022 | 10:41pm BST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.07 point or 0.07% today to 99.78


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.07% from its 52-week high of 99.85 hit Monday, July 11, 2022

--Up 15.05% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 14.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.23 points or 11.42%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1740ET

