The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.07% to 99.78 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.07 point or 0.07% today to 99.78
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.07% from its 52-week high of 99.85 hit Monday, July 11, 2022
--Up 15.05% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Rose 14.18% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.46%
--Year-to-date it is up 10.23 points or 11.42%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
