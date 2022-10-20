The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 104.78 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.09 point or 0.08% today to 104.78

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 0.35% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Up 19.28% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 18.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.23 points or 17.00%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1738ET