Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 86.85 -- Data Talk

08/03/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.07 point or 0.08% today to 86.85

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.14 point or 0.16% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 2.97% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 2.70% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 2.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.85 points or 2.17%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-21 1735ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 86.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 65873.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.50% Higher at 51633.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.87% Higher at 123576.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.38% Higher at 20365.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 4117.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.32% Higher at 3581.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.72% Higher at 6723.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pDAX Ends 0.09% Lower at 15555.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 7105.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ETHER OUTPACE BITCOIN: Pantera Capital
3GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
4Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in
5BMW AG : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW raises 2021 profit forecast but chip shortage will hit second half

HOT NEWS