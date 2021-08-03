The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 86.85 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.07 point or 0.08% today to 86.85

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.14 point or 0.16% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 2.97% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 2.70% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 2.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.85 points or 2.17%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

