The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 88.41 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.07 point or 0.08% today to 88.41

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.48 point or 0.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Off 0.54% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.55% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.41 points or 4.02%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

10-14-21 1742ET