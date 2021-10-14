The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 88.41 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.07 point or 0.08% today to 88.41
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.48 point or 0.54% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
--Off 0.54% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
--Up 4.55% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 0.30% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.31%
--Year-to-date it is up 3.41 points or 4.02%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
