The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 91.36 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.07 point or 0.08% this week to 91.36

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 0.19 point or 0.21%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.49 point or 0.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Off 0.66% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 7.42% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.80 points or 2.01%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-22 1745ET