The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.09% to 86.61 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.08 point or 0.09% today to 86.61

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.47 point or 0.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 5.69% from its 52-week high of 91.83 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Up 2.42% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 4.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.61 points or 1.89%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-21 1732ET