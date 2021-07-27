The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.09% to 87.27 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.08 point or 0.09% today to 87.27

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.29 point or 0.33% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 9, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Off 2.49% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.20% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.29%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.27 points or 2.67%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-21 1733ET