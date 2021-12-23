The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.09% to 89.85 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.08 point or 0.09% today to 89.85

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 0.55 point or 0.61% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.72% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.25% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 5.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.85 points or 5.70%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

12-23-21 1732ET