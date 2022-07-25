The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.09% to 98.53 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.08 point or 0.09% today to 98.53

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.59 point or 0.59% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 4, 2022

--Off 1.75% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 13.61% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 12.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.98 points or 10.03%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1738ET