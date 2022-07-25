Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.09% to 98.53 -- Data Talk

07/25/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.08 point or 0.09% today to 98.53


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.59 point or 0.59% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 4, 2022

--Off 1.75% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 13.61% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 12.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.98 points or 10.03%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.06% 12971.55 Real-time Quote.6.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.02198 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
