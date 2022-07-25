The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.09% to 98.53 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.08 point or 0.09% today to 98.53
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 0.59 point or 0.59% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 21, 2022
--Down 10 of the past 13 trading days
--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 4, 2022
--Off 1.75% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 13.61% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Rose 12.80% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.18%
--Year-to-date it is up 8.98 points or 10.03%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
