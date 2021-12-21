The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.10% to 90.26 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.09 point or 0.10% today to 90.26
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.14 point or 0.16% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 0.27% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 6.73% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 5.21% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.39%
--Year-to-date it is up 5.26 points or 6.18%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-21-21 1743ET