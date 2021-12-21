Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.10% to 90.26 -- Data Talk

12/21/2021 | 05:44pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.09 point or 0.10% today to 90.26

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.14 point or 0.16% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.27% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.73% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 5.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.26 points or 6.18%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.10% 12234.48 Delayed Quote.4.90%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.1282 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
