The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.11% to 88.95 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.09 point or 0.11% today to 88.95

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.91 point or 1.02% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 1.72% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 4.78% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 4.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.61 point or 0.68%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1733ET