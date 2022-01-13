Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.11% to 88.95 -- Data Talk

01/13/2022 | 05:34pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.09 point or 0.11% today to 88.95


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 0.91 point or 1.02% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 1.72% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 4.78% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 4.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.61 point or 0.68%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.08% 12101.26 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.14543 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
