The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.12% to 102.60 -- Data Talk

09/22/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.12 point or 0.12% today to 102.60


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 102.72 hit Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

--Up 17.00% from its 52-week low of 87.69 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Rose 17.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.05 points or 14.57%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.13% 13305.1 Real-time Quote.9.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 0.98367 Delayed Quote.-13.54%
