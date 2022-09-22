The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.12% to 102.60 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.12 point or 0.12% today to 102.60

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 102.72 hit Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

--Up 17.00% from its 52-week low of 87.69 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Rose 17.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.05 points or 14.57%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 1736ET