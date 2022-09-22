The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.12% to 102.60 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.12 point or 0.12% today to 102.60
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 102.72 hit Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
--Up 17.00% from its 52-week low of 87.69 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
--Rose 17.00% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.36%
--Year-to-date it is up 13.05 points or 14.57%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
