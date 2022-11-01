Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.13% to 103.61 -- Data Talk

11/01/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.14 point or 0.13% today to 103.61


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 1.46% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 17.34% from its 52-week low of 88.29 hit Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

--Rose 17.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 14.05 points or 15.69%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1738ET

