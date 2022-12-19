The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.13% to 97.82 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.13 point or 0.13% today to 97.82

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down six of the past nine trading days

--Off 6.97% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.27 points or 9.23%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1743ET