Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.13% to 97.82 -- Data Talk

12/19/2022 | 10:44pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.13 point or 0.13% today to 97.82


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down six of the past nine trading days

--Off 6.97% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.27 points or 9.23%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.06% 12946.47 Real-time Quote.6.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.0607 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
Latest news
05:58pGrieg Seafood Asa : Trade subject to notification - shares for employees 2022
GL
05:58pGrieg Seafood Asa : Trade subject to notification - shares for employees 2022
GL
05:55pRunoffs due in most Tunisian districts in election marked by low turnout
RE
05:51pMexican president laments attack on journalist, then bashes media
RE
05:50pU.S. lawmakers set to back Boeing 737 MAX certification extension
RE
05:50pSavaria President and CEO Completed Previously Announced Securities Distribution
AQ
05:49pTeck to sell closed Quintette mine to Conuma Resources for $120M, plus royalties
AQ
05:49pFormer President Donald J. Trump Discusses the January 6 Committee Today on The Dan Bongino Show
GL
05:47pU.N. Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar
RE
05:47pVoxeljet AG Announces Private Placement of Ordinary Shares
EQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Germany pauses purchases of Puma tanks after operational problems
2Britain's broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation
3LONDON BRIEFING: Stocks called up, but prospect of Santa rally fades
4TOP NEWS: AstraZeneca receives host of EU approvals or recommendations
5Wirecard witness admits guilt but pins German fraud blame on ex-CEO

HOT NEWS