The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.14% to 89.55 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.13 point or 0.14% today to 89.55

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.14% from its 52-week high of 89.68 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 5.90% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 2.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.55 points or 5.35%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

