The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.14% to 89.55 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.13 point or 0.14% today to 89.55
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.14% from its 52-week high of 89.68 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
--Up 5.90% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 2.87% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.32%
--Year-to-date it is up 4.55 points or 5.35%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-17-21 1734ET