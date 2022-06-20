The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.14% to 97.15 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.13 point or 0.14% today to 97.15
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Off 0.88% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Up 12.24% from its 52-week low of 86.55 hit Friday, June 25, 2021
--Rose 12.06% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.83%
--Year-to-date it is up 7.59 points or 8.48%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-20-22 1736ET