The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.15% to 87.19 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.13 point or 0.15% today to 87.19

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.21 point or 0.25% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Off 2.59% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.10% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.19 points or 2.57%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

