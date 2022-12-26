Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.15% to 97.23 -- Data Talk

12/26/2022 | 05:49pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.14 point or 0.15% today to 97.23


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.22 point or 0.23% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 7.53% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.31% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.68 points or 8.57%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-26-22 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.05% 12903.62 Real-time Quote.6.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.0631 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
