The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.15% to 97.23 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.14 point or 0.15% today to 97.23
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.22 point or 0.23% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Off 7.53% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 9.31% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 8.18% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.32%
--Year-to-date it is up 7.68 points or 8.57%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
