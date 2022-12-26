The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.15% to 97.23 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.14 point or 0.15% today to 97.23

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.22 point or 0.23% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 7.53% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.31% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.68 points or 8.57%

