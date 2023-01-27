The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.16% This Week to 94.94 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.15 point or 0.16% this week to 94.94

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.03 point or 0.03%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.12 point or 0.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 9.71% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.12% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Rose 4.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.62 points or 1.68%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1736ET