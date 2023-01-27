The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.16% This Week to 94.94 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.15 point or 0.16% this week to 94.94
--Down four of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 0.03 point or 0.03%
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.12 point or 0.13% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year
--Off 9.71% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 6.12% from its 52-week low of 89.47 hit Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
--Rose 4.61% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.68%
--Year-to-date it is down 1.62 points or 1.68%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-27-23 1736ET